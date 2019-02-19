Earlier this week, I went to Morning Pointe for a party celebrating the 70th anniversary of two of their residents. When I talked to the couple, I quickly became inspired by their pure devotion, love and respect for one another. The husband said when he first laid eyes on his wife (in the sixth grade), he immediately knew he wanted to marry her. To which she swatted his arm and said “I never knew that!”
Their adult daughter, one of their four children, clearly adored her parents’ marriage, tearing up when I asked her about it. She said she recently asked her mother the secret to a long and happy marriage. And her mom responded by simply saying, “Just be nice to each other.”
The daughter said her parents set a great example for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, not accepting divorce as a solution to tough times within a marriage. She said she rarely saw her parents fight, saying they just talked about everything and worked out their problems.
And so with Valentine’s Day being this week, I naturally got to thinking about the married couples in my life who have set an example for me. I think it’s only appropriate to acknowledge them this week and say that I appreciate their love for one another, their mutual respect and their perseverance through challenges.
First and foremost, I’d like to recognize my parents, who have been married for 28 years now. My parents met on a blind date in their late twenties and when I asked them individually if they immediately clicked, they had very different responses. Yet, despite their somewhat rocky start, they started dating and over years of long-distance commuting between Louisville and Chicago, taking risks, and prioritizing their relationship, they eventually found their way into each other’s lives for good.
Years and two kids later, I especially adore the way my parents still daily choose each other. My dad told me a few months ago that every morning he has the option to choose all over again to be married to my mom or not. And every day, both of them wake up and choose each other — choose to love the other, cherish their family and their life together. They both love each other so obviously, whether it’s through washing the dishes, asking about the other’s day, or just simply spending time together.
Second, I’d like to acknowledge my Aunt Melissa and Uncle Ken, who have been married for over 30 years and have even lived in the same house for a majority of their marriage. They met during a college study abroad experience and became friends.
After years of dating, they got married and have traveled the country together, raised a son, and are currently in the middle of training a highly energetic golden retriever (who needs all the attention in the world). Through the bursts of various health issues, deaths of relatives, and the never-ending laughter at family dinners, my aunt and uncle have been compassionate, kind and loving toward each other.
And third, I’d like to acknowledge my grandparents, who have both now passed away. My dad’s parents, who got married after my grandfather served in the Navy, were the one of the most committed couples I’ve ever heard of. When my grandfather, a high school principal, spent evenings going to students’ sports games, my grandmother always had dinner on the table and provided for the family. And when my grandmother had a stroke that paralyzed an entire side of her body, my grandfather stayed by her bedside, getting her anything she needed and going out of his way to make her as comfortable as possible.
Their love story is one that I never experienced firsthand though they were married for 42 years — my grandmother passed before I was born — but everything I’ve ever heard of their marriage makes it an example worth following. I remember a few of years back, I found some letters written to my grandmother from my grandfather when he was in the Navy. They were filled with admiration, love and kindness. It was so obvious he was completely smitten by her even though they were just dating at the time.
For better or worse, each of these six individuals have been faithful, kind and compassionate to their partners over the course of their marriage. Just like the couple from Morning Pointe who have now been married for 70 years, these married couples in my life have each set a wonderful example for me of what marriage is supposed to look like. Happy Valentine’s Day to Mom, Dad, Aunt Melissa, Uncle Ken, Pa and Grandma. I love each of you, and adore your love for one another.