One of the more popular calls for the county agent is concerning trees.
Many people will place trees on a high priority list on their property. I think some people may buy a home because of the trees in the landscape. Others may put certain trees on a high priority list because a family member decades before may have planted a particular tree. Some trees were planted to celebrate the birth of a child or other important events.
The bottom line is no one wants to lose a tree on the property. Trees are appreciated for the shade they provide, the beauty they can give and can be a place where many memories such as family gatherings have taken place under.
Keep in mind that all trees eventually will die. A tree is a living organism so they can have issues with injury and disease that can cause ultimate death. The different tree species have different life spans.
If the conditions are right, you can have white oaks live around 300 years while a red maple can live about 100 years in our literature. Many times the decline of a tree takes place over several years and once they get in a death spiral, there is not much that can be done to reverse the problem.
Today, I will be sharing information from a University of Georgia publication by UGA staff Mary Carol Sheffield, Ellen Bauske, Wade Hutheson and Bodie Pennisi.
Notice in the opening paragraph that I mentioned the average lifespan of the maple and oak in normal forest situations. Tree lifespan can be shortened because of external issues or pressures in our landscapes. Our information states it is not unusual to see signs of stress or decline in mature trees.
In these trees, you may see tip dieback, leaf or needle yellowing or browning, leaf or needle defoliation, leaf shedding, undersized leaves and also thin tree crowns or canopies. If you do an evaluation of your trees you need to include the roots that are visible, trunk, limbs and leaves.
For starters, begin at the base of the tree and inspect the root system and the root flare of the trunk. Look for any mushrooms or conks. These are fungal bodies and may be growing on the ground around the root system or may be seen on the tree trunk.
If you do see this fungal bodies, this is a sign of severe or advanced rot in the root system or trunk of the tree. Root decay cannot be reversed or corrected. Root decay will mean that the tree is less physically stable. If the root system is compromised according to our information, the tree will decline or could even fall. If you see the symptoms of root decay this means the tree is in that death spiral that was mentioned earlier.
You also need to inspect the trunk flare at the base of the tree. A healthy tree will be wider at the base where it meets the ground. Check out the flare for injury from items such as mowers and weed eaters. I think we can all think of situations where someone has backed a car into a tree or even vandalism. Damaged trees are less able to transport water and nutrients which is important for proper tree growth. Damage of this nature can lead to a tree with less vigor and to a structurally unstable tree.
Keep in mind that tree trunk flares and roots can be covered with soil or damaged during construction that can lead to death spirals too. Damage from construction can be from building a structure, installing septic lines, sidewalk work, driveway work or soil grading. Most tree roots are in the top 12-18 inches of soil. This is why they can be injured during construction. A rule of thumb is if the root zone within the drip line of the tree has been damaged or even disturbed, there is a potential issue for tree decline or death.
You should also inspect the tree trunk for fungi which is a sign of internal rot. Look for bark injuries or disease signs such as cankers or physical wounds in the bark.
You need to look at branches and leaves of the tree. Do the leaves look healthy? Are the leaves normal in size, for example? Some leaf issues can be temporary or a sign of more serious issues. Early leaf loss could be a sign of branch dieback and part of a bigger problem or it could be a sign of temporary stress, such as drought, that may not cause long-term issues.
You do need to look for dieback, which is defoliated limbs or twigs on the outer tree canopy. Dieback can be a sign of a serious issue with the tree, such as internal decay, even when you don’t see issues on the roots or bark.
I will add that if you are unsure of the health of a tree, you may need the help from a certified arboriculture professional. This is especially true if the tree is in a place where it can be a hazard for people and property.
For more information, contact UGA Extension- Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.