For many people, the health of the trees in their landscape or on the property is very important to them. Perhaps they have a tree or two that were planted by older family members or a tree planted in celebration of a birth of a child. Maybe a certain tree is where the family gathers for cookouts or other festive events. Whatever the reason, people want to keep their trees. I will add that shade provided by trees can make a cool spot to relax on a hot summer day or can even give some shade to a dwelling during air conditioning months of the year. One thing to keep in mind is a tree is a living organism. They can be injured, diseased and at some point die The different kind of trees or tree species have different life spans. Our information states that a red maple can live around 100 years while a white oak averages 300 years. I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by Mary Carol Sheffield, Ellen Bauske, Wade Hutchenson and Bodie Pennisi, UGA College of Ag and Environmental Sciences staff.
For starters, I will state again because a tree is a living organism they have a life span that will end in a death at some point. Trees normally will not die overnight. Tree decline in normally seen over a period of years. Once a tree is dying there is not much for a homeowner to do to stop the tree from dying. Our information states that the life span of a tree species in a landscape can be shortened due to external pressures in a home landscape. Keep in mind that it is not usual for mature landscape trees to show signs of stress or decline. Signs would be tip dieback, browning or yellowing of leaves or needles, leaf or needle defoliation, leaf shedding by the tree, undersized leaves and also thinning tree crowns or canopies. Our information uses dogwoods as a great example of decline and I will share my own personal experience. Dogwoods are known as an understory tree. They are going to do their best with they have protection or partial shade from a larger tree. That is why on those Sunday drives when dogwoods are in bloom, they look great in a forest situation. They will not be as showing or may just survive in a full sun setting. I remember looking at a dogwood for a person and when I got to the home, the poor tree was in full sun, completely surrounded by cement and rock being used as the mulch. The tree was simply burning up. This tree needed to be planted in a different spot in the very beginning.
When you look at a tree for a health evaluation, you will need to look at the visible roots, trunk, limbs and leaves. Start by looking at the tree base and evaluate roots and root flare of the trunk. If you see fungal bodies such as mushrooms or conks growing around the root system or on the trunk, these are signs of severe or advanced rot in the trunk or tree root system. You can’t stop the root decay. This can be a sign that the stability of that tree is less. The tree can fall. Note that root decay is a sign the tree is dying. A health tree will be wider at the base where the tree meets the ground. You need to inspect the flare area for signs of injury. Injury can be from being backed into by a car, lawn mower or weed eater damage and even vandalism. The key is to keep the tree from damage. Once a tree is damaged, trees will be limited in transporting nutrients or water that you need for proper tree growth.
Damage can result in less tree vigor and can result in tree instability structurally. Any type of construction activity close to the tree roots or tree flares can cause serious damage. Our literature states that most tree roots in Georgia grow in the top 12-18 inches of soil. The general rule of thumb is if the root zone within the drip line of the tree is damaged or even disturbed, there is a risk for tree decline and eventual death.
Look at the truck of the tree and look again for fungi growth. Fungi can be a sign of internal rot. Look for bark injury or signs of disease. Look also for signs of canker on the stem or branches or physical wood to the tree bark. Areas where bark has been knocked off the trunk can reduce nutrient transportation. This can result in branch and limb dieback. You also need to look at the leaves. Are there signs of disease, insect damage or are the leaves smaller, distorted or not the correct color. Leaf issues can be seasonal or temporary. Early leaf loss can be a sign of dieback or a more serious issue or early loss can be a sign of a temporary stress. Finally, keep in mind that if you are worried about a tree falling on a structure you may need the help of a certified arborist for a hazard assessment. For more information, contact UGA Extension- Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu.