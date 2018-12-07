The restrooms at the Black and Yellow Playground were damaged earlier this week, with toilets, sinks and mirrors in both the men's and women's bathrooms being broken.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
The incident at 10 Recreation Drive is believed to have taken place sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Calhoun Recreation Department personnel reported the damage to police around 9 a.m. Thursday.
In addition to the damage to the toilets, sinks and mirrors, the soap dispensers and paper towel racks were ripped from the walls. The damages were estimated to be around $2,000.
The doors to the bathrooms were not locked at the time. However, moving forward they will be locked overnight.
There were no suspects at the time of the report.