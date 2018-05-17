Erica Lockliear, NP-C, joins Gordon Cardiology

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Gordon Hospital, a member of Adventist Health System, is pleased to announce that Erica Lockliear, NP-C, has joined Dr. Scott Westermeyer at Gordon Cardiology. With a team of dedicated healthcare professionals, Gordon Cardiology provides our community with excellent cardiology care close to home.
Lockliear earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Kennesaw State University. She then completed her Master of Science, Family Nurse Practitioner from Kennesaw State University as well. Lockliear most recently worked at Wellstar Medical Group Pulmonary Medicine where she worked between four hospitals taking care of critically-ill patients.
Gordon Cardiology is located inside the medical office building at Gordon Hospital in suite 102. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday. For more information, please call 706.879.6400.
About Gordon Hospital
