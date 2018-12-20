Engineered Floors leads United Way campaign

Pictured are employees of Engineered Floors Luz Montoya, Tamara Villansenor, Steve Nolan, Wes Arnold, Kendall Lay, Jovanni Sicairos, Matthew Blackstock and Russ Morrow. The manufacturer ran the most successful United Way of Gordon County campaign. / Contributed

Over the next few weeks United Way of Gordon County will be highlighting the campaigns of many of our manufacturing donors, starting with Engineered Floors, which had the best campaign ever at the Gordon County facility. 

The company held their first United Way Campaign in 2010.  Since starting their participation, Gordon County United Way has exceeded the goal every year.  This year Engineered Floors once again came through, breaking another participation record with 85 percent of the 600 employees participating in the United Way fundraising campaign. This is up from 77 percent last year. 

This is the largest percentage rate from a facility employing this many people.  The overall contribution was also the largest amount ever pledged at Engineered Floors, passing last year’s record by over $7,500. 

The Campaign Champions, the Engineered Floors employees, were selected, led the campaign and were responsible for the amazing results. 

Matthew Blackstock, the plant manager and United Way board member, took the lead on the campaign.  His presence and that of all the Champions showed the support the company had for United Way and the 18 agencies working in Gordon County. 

This campaign was planned and handled internally.  Although United Way Executive Director Vickie Spence was on hand to assist in any way, “This campaign was truly an EF in-house campaign that netted tremendous results,” according to Spence. 

The United Way Board of Directors wishes to thank EF Champion and all 85 percent of those contributing for their support of our community.

Also listed below are the many individuals and companies who have pledged or contributed to the 2019 United Way Campaign.  The board wishes to thank them for their generosity.   With many of our partners yet to report, the $750,000 campaign goal is currently at 85 percent of the total goal.  The campaign will continue through January.  There is still time to contribute to your community.  The contributions stay in Gordon County working to help our community.  To donate go online at gordoncountyunitedway.org, mail to P.O. Box 486 Calhoun, Ga. 30703 or drop by the Calhoun Historic Depot.

Donors as of Dec. 14:

