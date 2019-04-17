On April 2, we returned to the Capitol for Legislative Day 40 before we adjourned Sine Die for the 2019 legislative session.
Under the Gold Dome, Legislative Day 40 is our longest day of the year and is often referred to as “Sine Die,” which is a Latin term meaning “without assigning a day for further meeting.” We worked until midnight to ensure that important legislation had its chance to be considered this year; remember the bill has to pass both the House and Senate and any changes agreed upon before it can go to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for final approval.
It’s a pretty long day, but exciting one as we see important issues addressed that many of us have been working on for months and sometimes years, succeed. We had the pleasure of having Logan Joiner of Jasper be a Page that day. Logan got to the Capitol at 7:30 a.m. and left at 12:30 pm; what an experience!
Throughout this legislative session, we have supported various initiatives to improve safety in Georgia public schools like spending more dollars for school safety equipment and for mental health in the budget. We continued our efforts to protect our schools and students with the final passage of Senate Bill 15, which would create the “Keeping Georgia’s Schools Safe Act.” This bill took the work I had done in HB 515 and blended it with SB 15.
SB 15 would improve school safety by requiring public schools to conduct site threat assessments, or safety plans. Our public Safety/Homeland Security folks can help schools develop these plans. These site threat assessments would conduct, evaluate, and implement a safety plan for a school to effectively respond to threats of violence. To ensure that our schools are actively taking precautions to prevent these dangerous scenarios, every public school must conduct a site threat assessment before January 1, 2021. Every public school would be required to submit their school safety plan to the Department of Education (DOE) after their local law enforcement agency has approved the plan.
Finally, SB 15 would designate an agent with the Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center to track and share information that could help our schools develop strategies to combat threats of violence, and this bill would require schools to use and promote a statewide mobile application, the “See Something Send Something” app, to anonymously report suspicious activity or potential threats. I was glad to have a part in this legislation and help make our schools across Georgia safer.
The House also passed Senate Bill 190 to improve custody proceedings for Georgia parents. SB 190 would create an avenue for parents to petition for a change within their custody agreement with the court to improve these efforts for parents and would clarify Georgia’s laws on legal and physical custody of a minor. SB 190 would ensure a more fair approach by giving parents without primary custody who may be unsatisfied with their agreement the right to petition for a change within their agreement regarding to custody, visitation rights, the child’s healthcare and education.
HB 282 would require law enforcement agencies to maintain physical identity-related evidence, such as DNA evidence, of the perpetrator of an alleged sexual assault until the case is solved. This evidence from a perpetrator would be preserved 30 years from the arrest date, or seven years from completion of their sentence, whichever occurs last; and if there are no arrests, this crucial evidence would be preserved for 50 years.
Another impactful measure that received final passage just minutes before we adjourned Sine Die was House Bill 324, or the “Georgia’s Hope Act.” HB 324 would allow for the cultivation, manufacturing and dispensing of low THC oil with a lawful valid license issued by the Low THC Oil License Oversight Board to allow registered patients to obtain low THC oil in Georgia.
Currently in Georgia, patients with certain medical conditions, such as severe seizures, terminal cancer, epilepsy, Crohn’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, severe autism among others, can register with the Department of Public Health’s (DPH) THC Oil Patient Registry to legally possess up to 20 fluid ounces of medical cannabis oil that contains up to 5 percent THC. While we have decriminalized the possession of this oil, these patients cannot legally purchase this oil in Georgia, and therefore, patients must still break the law to purchase low THC oil from other states. To address this issue and provide methods for patients to access this oil, HB 324 would authorize the DPH to issue six private production licenses for two large and four smaller operations to grow cannabis or hemp products to produce low THC oil. I will write an article just on the details of this bill soon.
Since the 2019 legislative session has come to an end, Kemp will begin reviewing legislation that received final passage in the House and Senate chambers. Kemp will now have the opportunity to sign or to veto legislation over the next 40 days, and any legislation that has not been signed or vetoed will automatically become law.
Now that we are done with the session for this year, I will be spending more time back home in our district, where I look forward to continuing to serve you and your family. Now I can get those trees cut up and fix my driveway.
Do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions regarding legislation that passed this session or suggestions for future legislation. You can reach me throughout the year at my Capitol office at 404-656-7153, or by email at rick.jasperse@house.ga.gov. Also, since I will be spending more time in our district, feel free to contact me at 770-893-2039 or when you see me out and about.
I thank you for allowing me the honor to serve as your representative.