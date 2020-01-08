The 2020 Elks Hoop Shoot Competition is set for Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Calhoun Recreational Department. The event is free of charge and is open to all children ages 8-13 with birthdays as of April 1.
The competition will consist of boys and girls' divisions with three individual age groups. Ages 8-9 will begin at 2 p.m., ages 10-11 will start at 3 p.m. and ages 12-13 will compete at 4 p.m.
All participants will receive a free T-shirt (while supplies last).
Individual trophies will be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in their respective divisions and age groups.
The victors in each age group will advance to the district competition in Cartersville on Saturday, Jan. 25. The winners from the Cartersville competition will go on to the Georgia state competition in Covington on Saturday, Feb. 15.
If you have any questions, contact Chuck Ruth at (770) 548-5620.
Founded in 1946 in Corvallis, Oregon, the Elks Hoop Shoot Competition has spread from the Pacific Northwest into a nationwide competition. The national competition will be held in Chicago.
One winner from each division at the National Finals (Chicago) will take home a national title and have their names inscribed at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.