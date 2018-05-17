Election Day for General Primary is this Tuesday, May 22

Election Day for the 2018 General Primary will be this Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.; voters are encouraged to either call the Gordon County Board of Elections Office at 706-629-7781 or visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov to find where their voting precinct is located.
Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Chairperson Shea Hicks reminds voters that this is a primary election; voters will have to choose which ballot they want to receive. A voter can choose a Democratic, a Republican or a Nonpartisan ballot. If you choose to receive a Nonpartisan ballot, you will not have the Democratic or Republican candidates on your ballot.
For more information, call the Gordon County Elections and Voter Registration Office at 706-629-7781.