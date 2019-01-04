During the three weeks of early voting for the state House District 5 special election, 1,281 have cast their votes as of Friday night’s count. During the first week of early voting, there were almost 500 eligible voters who cast their ballots.
The special election was called to fill the seat of the late Rep. John Meadows, who served as chairman of the rules committee in the House and as the mayor of Calhoun. On Nov. 12, the local Republican politician died after battling stomach cancer – a week after being re-elected to the House.
Shea Hicks, the chairwoman of the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, said she is pleased with the voter turnout so far for this special election and expects to see a 12 percent total voter turnout, which is in the ballpark of 3,300 voters.
“We have had a very light voter turnout for this election, compared to the general election in November which was a 59.39 percent voter turnout,” Hicks said. “For special elections, it is normal for the voter turnout to be low.”
Hicks also said she expects Election Day to be slow at the precincts, primarily because it’s a special election. Though voting percentages are down from November and will likely not reach the same rates as they did on Nov. 6, the locals she’s seen cast their votes during early voting hours are faithful voters.
“The voters that are coming in are voters that always turnout to cast their ballot,” Hicks said. “They tend to not miss an opportunity to vote.”
Candidates running for the seat include five Republicans – Matt Barton, Steven Cochran, Larry Massey, Scott Tidwell and Jesse Vaughn – and one Democrat, Brian Rosser, who lost against Meadows in the November election.
Election Day is Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those able to vote in this election must be registered at the following precincts: 1055 Plainville, 1064 Oostanaula, 1054 Sugar Valley, 980 Resaca, 1063 Pine Chapel, 849-A County/Belmont, 849-B City of Calhoun, 856 Lily Pond.
In addition, only the voters in the 973 Red Bud and 1056 Sonoraville precincts who live in House District 5 can vote in this election. The Oakman and Fairmount voting precincts are not included in the special election.
House District 5 also includes a portion of Murray County as well as Gordon County. If no candidate receives the more than 50 percent needed to win the election outright on Tuesday, then a runoff election will be held Feb. 5.
Visit the My Voter page at mvp.sos.ga.gov or call the elections office at 706-629-7781 to determine your assigned polling location.