A lot of people have probably already marked their calendars for the Nov. 3 general election that will include a vote for United States president, but that ballot will also include more than a dozen Gordon County and state-level races as well.
General primary and nonpartisan election qualifying for the various local offices will run from Monday, March 2, at 9 a.m. until Friday, March 6, at noon. Between those dates residents can sign up to run and local voters will learn who is running for re-election or to challenge an incumbent.
The following are the Gordon County seats up for election this year, as well as the incumbent in each position:
♦ County Commissioner District 1: Bud Owens
♦ County Commissioner District 2: Norris Sexton
♦ County Commissioner District 3: Kevin Cunningham
♦ Sheriff: Mitch Ralston
♦ Clerk of Superior Court: Grant Walraven
♦ Judge of Probate Court: Richie Parker
♦ Tax Commissioner: Scott Clements
♦ Judge of Magistrate Court: Pat Rasbury
♦ Coroner: James Carver
♦ County School Board Member Post 2: Jason Hendrix
♦ County School Board Member Post 4: Bobby Hall
♦ County School Board Member Post 6: Chris Johnson
In addition to the local races, Gordon County voters will also help decide the following U.S. and state elections:
♦ U.S. House District 14: Tom Graves (Graves has announced his intent to retire from the position at the end of the term)
♦ U.S. Senate: Kelly Loeffler (Loeffler, who will be sworn in Monday, Jan. 6, was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp following the retirement of Johnny Isakson. A special election will determine who will serve the final two years of the six-year term.)
♦ U.S. Senate: David Perdue
♦ State Senate District 52: Chuck Hufstetler
♦ State House District 5: Matt Barton
♦ State House District 11: Rick Jasperse
♦ State District Attorney: Rosemary Green
For Gordon County voters, there are several key dates to keep in mind:
For the presidential preference primary election
♦ Feb. 4-March 20: Voting by mail
♦ Feb. 24: Deadline to register to vote
♦ March 2-20: Early voting in person
♦ March 14: Saturday voting
♦ March 24: Election Day
General primary and nonpartisan
♦ April 20: Deadline to register to vote
♦ April 1-15: Voting by mail
♦ April 12-May 15: Early voting in person
♦ May 9: Saturday voting
♦ May 19: Election Day
General primary and nonpartisan runoff — if required
♦ April 20: Deadline to register to vote
♦ June 2-July 17: Voting by mail
♦ June 29-July 17: Early voting in person
♦ July 21: Election Day
General election
♦ Sept. 15-Oct. 30: Voting by mail
♦ Oct. 5: Deadline to register to vote
♦ Oct. 12-30: Early voting in person
♦ Oct. 24: Saturday voting
♦ Nov. 3: Election Day
General election runoff for state and local offices — if required
♦ Oct 5: Deadline to register to vote
♦ Immediately upon receipt of ballots-Nov. 25: Voting by mail and early voting in person
♦ Dec. 1: Election Day
General election runoff for federal offices — if required
♦ Nov. 18-Dec. 31: Voting by mail
♦ Dec. 14-31: Early voting in person
♦ Dec. 7: Deadline to register to vote
♦ Jan. 5, 2021: Election Day
Voters who want to register to vote, check their status, need to change their address or other details, view sample ballots and polling location data, or learn more about their current elected officials can visit the Georgia My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.