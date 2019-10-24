The Edna Owens Breast Center at AdventHealth Gordon has once again been designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology (ACR).
By awarding facilities the status of a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, the ACR recognizes breast imaging centers that have earned accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, breast MRI and breast ultrasound, including ultrasound-guided breast biopsy.
Peer-review evaluations, conducted in each breast imaging modality by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field, have determined that the Edna Owens Breast Center has achieved high practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.
“We are honored to once again receive this prestigious accreditation” said Emily Tarpley, manager of the Edna Owens Breast Center. “We look forward to continuing to provide the best breast care for our community.”
The ACR is a national professional organization serving more than 36,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.