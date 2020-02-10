Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer read aloud the resignation letter of now former City Administrator Eddie Peterson during the Monday night meeting of the Calhoun City Council, followed by the council's unanimous approval to promote acting administrator and now former Assistant City Administrator Paul Worley to the position.
Peterson, who had worked for the city for 19 years, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 18, and charged with driving under the influence after backing his truck into a parked vehicle in the parking lot of the apartments where he lives. He was suspended without pay on Jan. 21 during a special called meeting of the council. Peterson's resignation letter was dated Feb. 5.
Palmer and each member of the council took a moment to share favorable words about Peterson's years of service to the city during the meeting.
"I would, on behalf of the city and myself, like to thank Mr. Peterson for his 19 years of service to the city of Calhoun," Palmer said.
The mayor also said that Peterson had spent a good deal of time training Worley and helping him grow and learn in the city government.
For his part, Worley said he looks forward to continuing to take on the challenges ahead and that he is grateful for the nine years of leadership he experienced working with Peterson. He said he learned a lot from his former boss and that he excited for the road ahead.
"I feel honored to be part of a great group," Worley said.
The move came as the council appointed or re-appointed department heads for 2020.
In other business, the city council:
- Heard a proclamation from the mayor declaring Feb. 22 as Arbor Day in Calhoun.
- Approved a liquor pouring license for Estela's Taqueria at 802 N. Wall St.
- Heard a second reading of an ordinance to adopt design guidelines and standards related to primary connectors, corridors and gateways as part of the zoning code provisions. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for March 5 and the public hearing is scheduled for March 9.
- Heard a second reading of a zoning change request from R-2 to C-2 for 2.53 acres at a location of CG42B-104 (Mauldin Road) by Ken Jones II. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for March 5 and the public hearing is scheduled for March 9.
- Heard a first reading of an annexation and zoning request of R1-B for .48 acre at a location of 345 Henderson Bend Road N.W. (parcel GC21-019) by Cleopatra Alvarez. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for March 5 and the public hearing is scheduled for March 9.
- Approved a request from the Calhoun Police Department to purchase citation software for five patrol vehicles using $2,625 of forfeiture funds.
- Approved a request from the telecommunications department to surplus old Alloptic Inventory access equipment used to connect customers to the internet. The vendor ended the life on the product five years ago and the final customers were switched to the new equipment in January.