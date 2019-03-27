On Monday evening, the search for a new coach came to an end. Calhoun High School announced Jaime Echols will be the next head coach of Lady Jackets Basketball.
"The reputation that Calhoun [High School] has, both academically and athletically," Echols said. "I made a list ... of some schools that I would be interested in going to at some point if the time was right. Calhoun was number one on that list just because of the community, the emphasis they put on athletics and what a good school it was."
Echols previously coached at Grovetown High School, located just west of Augusta.
Echols is no stranger to success, commanding Grovetown to 10 winning seasons, including streak of five straight Sweet 16 appearances in the Georgia High School Association state tournament. He also has 192 victories to his name while leading Grovetown.
"I think you've got to set smaller goals to get you to that point," Echols said. "With us, it will start this summer in the gym working on fundamentals, putting in our system, and it's done with a lot of hard work."
Echols said he is most excited about being a part of the Yellow Jacket community.
"When I came up [to Calhoun] for my interview, riding through the community, there's so many 'Go Jackets' signs up," Echols said. "There seems to be a lot of community support, so I'm excited about being in the middle of that."
Echols said his long-term vision is competing for championships every year.
"I felt here at Grovetown, for a lot of years, we were in the discussion of a team that could make a deep run in the playoffs," Echols said. "That would be our vision at Calhoun. To be a team that ... is considered to be able to make a deep, deep run."