Easter Weekend Events

-On Saturday, March 31, at 61 Snow Springs Rd in Adairsville, Snow Springs Baptist Church will have an Easter egg hunt at 2:30 p.m., Smith Family singing at 3 p.m., supper at 4:30 p.m.. They will have Easter morning Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 1 at 7 a.m. with speaker Greg Ledford. Everyone is welcome. Pastor Doug Maddox.
- Resaca Assembly of God will be having an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 at 11 a.m. Hot dogs, chips, drinks and other refreshments will be served. There will be lots of fun activities for the children. Come on out and join us in worshipping the Lord and having a wonderful time.
- Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church, located at 1411 Rome Rd. SW, Calhoun, will be hosting “Bow the Knee,” a dramatic Easter musical on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served following the 4:00 PM presentation.
- EASTER EVENTS AT ECHOTA BAPTIST: Echota Baptist Church, located at 35 College Circle behind Papa Johns, will have drop in on Friday, March 30, for the Lords supper from 5 to 7 p.m. On Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m., an egg hunt and light breakfast will be held at the church. On Sunday, April 1, Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., Easter Service at 11 a.m.
- Calhoun Community Church, located at 222 WC Bryant Parkway in Calhoun, is hosting a Good Friday Service on March 30 at noon. There will be special music, devotion and communion.
- Once again this year, the Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance will sponsor The Community Sunrise Service on Easter Sunday Morning, which will be Sunday, April 1 this year. The service will be held at the BB&T Park in downtown Calhoun, and will begin at 7 a.m..
- On Sunday, April 1, Maranatha Baptist Church, located on 225 Highway in Calhoun, will hold a special Easter service beginning at 10:45 a.m.
- Holy Week Worship at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Calhoun. On Friday of Holy Week is called “Good Friday”, March 30, there will be a service of Scripture, 12 noon–1 p.m. The worship for Easter Eve, Saturday, March 31 is called “the Easter Vigil”, at 7 p.m., begins in the Courtyard, with the lighting of the Paschal Fire and the Easter Candle. Easter Day is a festival celebration of the Lord’s Supper or Holy Eucharist, with sermon on Sunday, April 1 at 11 a.m. St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church is located at 224 Trammell Street, just 3 blocks from the Courthouse in Calhoun. (706-629-1056).
- EASTER EVENTS AT OAKMAN BAPTIST CHURCH: Friday, March 30 at 7 p.m. Local Churches will gather for The Seven Sayings of the Cross on The Square in Fairmount. Saturday, March 31 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Community Easter Celebration on The Square in Fairmount - Egg Hunt, Food, Inflatables, Games, Face Painting and more, Sunday, April 1 at 7 a.m. - Easter Sunrise Service & Breakfast and More Worship at 11 a.m. at Oakman Baptist Church, 2706 Hwy 411 in Ranger.
- Evergreen Baptist Church of Gordon County will have a Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 1 beginning at 7 a.m. in Fidelle Cemetery.
- Calhoun Moose Lodge Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 at 3 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs. Prizes to be given away. Free event. Everyone welcome. Calhoun Moose Lodge is located at 329 Prater Lake Rd NE in Calhoun.