East Coast Swing dance classes to be offered at the Harris Arts Center

East Coast Swing is one of the easiest and most popular of all the Swing dances. Instructor Gary Bruce will instruct students on structure, rhythm, turns, swing dance combinations and how to create your own style and confidence. Regardless of your taste in music, East Coast Swing is one of the most diverse dances you can learn. From the oldies all the way back to the 40s and 50s, Rock and Roll Classics, Big Band, Motown, and Jazz, to chart toppers of today, East Coast Swing works well with a wide variety of music genres.
Classes are scheduled on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. from June 4-25. Attendance at all sessions is not mandatory, but is encouraged. The cost of the class is a per person fee of $60 for non-members and $50 for HAC members. Partners are not required.
Put on your dancing shoes and join us for this exciting class. Registration and prepayment is required by May 30. Call 706-629-2599 for more information and to register.