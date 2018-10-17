The Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office at 215 N. Wall St. will be the only location for the early voting period, which runs from Monday through Friday through Nov. 2 — the hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be a Saturday opportunity for early voting for the Nov. 6 general election, with the office opening on Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those wishing for an absentee ballot by mail can go online to gordoncounty.org and print out an application on the board of elections page or call 706-629-7781.
Polls open at 7 a.m. on election day and will close at 7 p.m. Voters are encouraged to go to the MyVoterPage on the secretary of state’s website — visit mvp.sos.ga.gov — to verify their polling location beforehand.