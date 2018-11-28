Early voting for the Dec. 4 runoff involving two statewide races, including secretary of state, will continue through Friday at the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office at 215 N. Wall St.
The hours for early voting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who was registered to vote by the Oct. 9 deadline this year can cast their ballot for the runoff, said Shannon Bunch, the deputy registrar at the elections office. On the day of the runoff election, all normal polling locations in Gordon County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters are encouraged to go to the MyVoterPage on the secretary of state’s website — visit mvp.sos.ga.gov — to verify their polling location beforehand.
Those wishing to receive absentee ballots must contact the elections office by Friday, which is the deadline for them to be sent out — all absentee ballots must be returned to the elections office by Dec. 4. To receive an absentee ballot go to gordoncounty.org and print out an application on the board of elections page or call 706-629-7781.
In the runoff for secretary of state, Democrat John Barrow faces Republican Brad Raffensperger. The winner will succeed Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden, who was appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal to replace Gov.-elect Brian Kemp.
Raffensperger received a tweeted endorsement from President Donald Trump on Monday. Trump said Raffensperger is a candidate who "is tough on Crime and Borders" and "will be great for jobs!"
The secretary of state oversees elections in Georgia, as well as professional licensing and corporate registration. The office has no law enforcement function.
Raffensperger finished the Nov. 6 election with 49 percent of the vote, leading Barrow by just 16,278 votes out of 3.8 million cast. The race requires a runoff because neither candidate surpassed 50 percent.
The other contest voters will decide is for Public Service Commission District 3. The race is between incumbent Republican Chuck Eaton and Democrat Lindy Miller.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.