Early voting for the state House District 5 special election runoff will be available all of next week at the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office.
Republicans Matt Barton and Jesse Vaughn will faceoff to decide who will fill the seat left open by the death of Rep. John Meadows. The two top vote getters advanced from a six-candidate field on Jan. 8 to earn a spot in the runoff.
Early voting for the runoff will start Jan. 28 and run through Feb. 1 at the elections office, 215 N. Wall St. in Calhoun. Hours for early voting are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those wishing to receive an absentee ballot by mail, call the elections office at 706-629-7781.
Only registered voters from the following precincts are eligible to vote in the runoff: 055 Plainville, 1064 Oostanaula, 1054 Sugar Valley, 980 Resaca, 1063 Pine Chapel, 849-A County/Belmont, 849-B City of Calhoun and 856 Lily Pond. Some voters from 973 Red Bud and 1056 Sonoraville will be able to vote, but they must live in House District 5.
Voters in the Oakman and Fairmount precincts will not be eligible to vote in the special election.
Election Day is Feb. 5, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters can determine if they are registered as well as check their voting precinct or voting district by visiting the Georgia secretary of state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. They can also call the elections office at 706-629-7781 for this information.