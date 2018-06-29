Early voting for the General Primary Runoff Election, for both the Democratic and Republican parties, begins Monday, July 2 and will end on Friday, July 20.
Election day for the General Primary Runoff will be on Tuesday, July 24.
No local races are involved in the runoff this time, but state races involved in the runoff include:
Republican Governor:
L.S. “Casey Cagle
Brian Kemp
Republican Lieutenant Governor:
Geoff Duncan
David Shafer
Republican Secretary of State:
David Belle Isle
Brad Raffensperger
Democratic State School Superintendent:
Sid Chapman
Otha E. Thornton, Jr.
According to Shea Hicks, chairperson of the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, those eligible to vote in the runoff are:
-If you did not cast a ballot in the General Primary Election in May, you are still eligible to vote in the Primary Runoff
-If you cast a Republican ballot in the General Primary Election, you will be eligible to cast a Republican Ballot for the General Primary Runoff
-If you cast a Democratic Ballot in the General Primary Election, you will be eligible to cast a Democratic Ballot for the General Primary Runoff
-If you cast a Nonpartisan Ballot in the General Primary Election, you will be eligible to cast a ballot in either the Republican Party Primary Runoff or the Democratic Party Primary Runoff.
To cast your ballot early, visit the Gordon County Board of Elections Office, located in the Gordon County Government Plaza at 215 North Wall Street in downtown Calhoun.
For more information on the General Primary Runoff Election, visit My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov