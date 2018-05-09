Early voting continues this week for General Primary Election

Early voting continues this week for the General Primary election, including a special early voting opportunity this Saturday, May 12.
According to Shea Hicks, Chairperson of the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, voter turnout is still low beginning this second week of early voting, which began last Monday, April 30.
“We have had 279 voters cast their ballot early as of Tuesday morning,” said Hicks.
Early voting will run through Friday, May 18. All early voting is held at the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, located in the Gordon County Government Plaza at 215 N. Wall Street, Calhoun, Georgia. Monday through Friday hours to vote are 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
As an added convenience, the public will also have a chance to vote early this Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., also at the Gordon County Government Plaza.
Voters are asked to remember this is a primary election and all voters must declare a party preference, and will receive ballots with only that party’s candidates and questions. You can choose to receive a Democratic ballot, a Republican ballot or a Non-Partisan ballot. A non-Partisan ballot will not have the Democratic candidates or the Republican candidates on the ballot. If you choose a Democratic or a Republican ballot, you will have the Non-Partisan election choices on the ballot.
Voters can also request an Absentee Ballot by mail until Friday, May 18, 2018. For more information on receiving absentee ballots by mail, call the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office at 706-629-7781.
Local races to be decided this year include:
Commissioner District 2: Chad Steward (R), Incumbent; Arthene Bressler (D)
Commissioner District 4: Becky Hood (R), Incumbent
County Board of Education Post 1: Charlie Walraven (R), Incumbent
County Board of Education Post 3: Dana Stewart (R), Incumbent; Allen Dutch (D)
County Board of Education Post 5: Nan Barnett (R), Incumbent; Kacee Smith (R)
County Board of Education Post 7: Larry Massey, Jr. (R), Incumbent; Eddie T. Hall (R)
The General Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
For more information about early voting, please contact the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office at 706-629-7781.
Sample ballots can be found on pages 7A, 9A and 10A and are also on the Calhoun Times website. Ballots can also be viewed at myvoterpage.sos.ga.gov.