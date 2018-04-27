Early voting for the upcoming General Primary Election begins this Monday, April 30 and runs through Friday, May 18, 2018. Early voting takes place at the Gordon County Government Plaza, located at 215 North Wall Street in downtown Calhoun, formerly the BB&T Building. Early voting hours are Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
This year, there is also an opportunity to vote early on Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., also held at the Gordon County Government Plaza.
Voters are asked to remember this is a primary election and all voters must declare a party preference, and will receive ballots with only that party's candidates and questions. You can choose to receive a Democratic ballot, a Republican ballot or a Non-Partisan ballot. A non-Partisan ballot will not have the Democratic candidates or the Republican candidates on the ballot. If you choose a Democratic or a Republican ballot, you will have the Non-Partisan election choices on the ballot.
Voters can also request an Absentee Ballot by mail until Friday, May 18, 2018. For more information on receiving absentee ballots by mail, call the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office at 706-629-7781.
Local races to be decided this year include:
Commissioner District 2: Chad Stward (R), Incumbent; Arthene Bressler (D)
Commissioner District 4: Becky Hood (R), Incumbent
County Board of Education Post 1: Charlie Walravent (R), Incumbent
County Board of Education Post 3: Dana Stewart (R), Incumbent; Allen Dutch (D)
County Board of Education Post 5: Nan Barnett (R), Incumbent; Kacee Smith (R)
County Board of Education Post 7: Larry Massey, Jr. (R), Incumbent; Eddie T. Hall (R)
The General Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
For more information about early voting, please contact the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office at 706-629-7781.
Sample ballots are attached to this story, but can also be viewed at myvoterpage.sos.ga.gov.