Early voting begins Monday for the City of Calhoun, Town of Resaca, City of Fairmount and City of Plainville Municipal General Elections.
Between Monday and Friday, Nov. 1, voters can cast their ballot at the Gordon County Government Plaza, located at 215 S. Wall St. in downtown Calhoun.
Shannon Bunch, deputy registrar with the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, said that early voting turn out is typically strong in the area.
“About half of our voters usually vote early,” she said.
A sample copy of the ballot can be viewed online at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
The Municipal General Election ballot includes current Mayor Jimmy Palmer running unopposed for reelection, current City Councilperson Jackie Palazzolo running unopposed for reelection to Post 1, and incumbent City Councilperson Al Edwards running against Judy Peterson for Post 2. Eddie Reeves is unopposed for reelection to Post 4 of the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education, while Becky Gilbert George and Don Hood are competing in the race for Post 5 on the Calhoun City School Board, which will be vacated by Tony Swink’s retirement.
In Fairmount, Steve Brannon and Harry L. Pierce are running against one another in the mayoral race.
John Holsomback is unopposed for Fairmount City Council Post 2 and Billy Mauldin is unopposed for Fairmount City Council Post 4.
Resaca’s mayoral race includes candidates Mitch Reed and Nathan Wyatt. Todd Rutledge is unopposed for Resaca Town Council Post 1, but Post 2 sees competition between Ben Niles and Christopher “Kit” Cunningham.
James Miller and Taylor Payne are running against one another in the City of Plainville mayoral race, while Ray Black is unopposed for Post 1 on the City Council and Clark Bunch is unopposed for Post 2 on the City Council.