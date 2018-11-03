This week, quite a few early birds came out to the polls to cast their votes before Election Day on Tuesday.
Shea Hicks, the chairman of the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, said that the office has been incredibly busy with early voters. The Calhoun Times joined those who showed up to ask about voting history and opinions regarding the significance of voting this election season.
Two people at the polls this week were Dave and Betty Reeves, a couple in their 70s. Both thought it was important that everyone gets out to vote, and have been doing so since they were legally of age.
“It’s our duty to vote,” Dave Reeves said.
“If people want to change things that are going on, they have to vote,” Betty Reeves added.
Both of the Reeves felt strongly that voting is an important part of being an American. Another voting citizen Deborah Poarch, 69, said voting is a right, a privilege and an American duty.
“It’s very important,” Poarch said. “A lot of people think the small elections don’t matter. But they very much matter.”
Poarch remembers the first time she voted when she was 19. Though she was confused about the process, she wanted to do what she thought was best and exercise the right to participate in American government. She said over time, as she has continued to vote every year, she has learned of the impact it has on our communities, cities and nation.
The Bargers — Jerry, 74, and Teresa, 71, — were another couple who voted early this week. Excluding the two years where Jerry served in the Vietnam War, both of them have voted every year since they were 18.
“You get your choice and your freedom,” Teresa Barger said. “You can’t complain if you don’t vote.”
Some of the issues that brought these citizens out to the polls include abortion, immigration, party loyalty, gun control and education. By voting, you can get your opinion out there, Poarch said.
“I think it’s pretty important this time,” said Emily Leavell of voting in this year’s election. “It’s going to be a tight race in this area.”
Leavell has been a voting citizen for over 30 years, and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon. She encouraged people to get out and voice their beliefs at the polls.
“Your voice matters,” Leavell said. “It really does.”
More than 5,500 in Gordon County have decided to vote early at the Board of Elections and Voter Registration office.
On Election Day, polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Voters can go to the MyVoterPage on the secretary of state’s website — myp.sos.ga.gov – to verify their polling location beforehand.