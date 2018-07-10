Early, Goddard, Gross, and Perry recognized with Extra Mile Award

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Charlotte Early, Kimberly Goddard, Crystal Gross, and Taylor Perry were recently awarded Gordon Hospital’s prestigious Extra Mile Award.
This special award was created by members of the hospital’s Employee Engagement Committee to recognize employees who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis. It is awarded monthly to deserving employees selected by the hospital’s directors.
Early, Goddard, and Gross were nominated by coworkers with the following words: “Today, Charlotte, Kimberly, and Crystal went above the call of duty to babysit the child of a patient who was being tested for tuberculosis and was in isolation. The wife of the patient came to visit, but she didn’t have anyone to watch their baby. Charlotte, Kimberly, and Crystal offered to help her and took turns watching the baby while the woman visited her husband.”
Perry was nominated by Lanell Jacobs, director of oncology services, with the following words: “Taylor joined the cancer care team five years ago when the Harris Radiation Therapy Center opened. At that time, he was a new graduate looking for his first job in healthcare. Over the past five years, Taylor has become a skilled radiation therapist who consistently looks for ways to learn and grow. Patients often tell me that their difficult treatment is made easier because of the care they receive from him. Taylor connects with them on a personal level and his sense of humor and enthusiasm makes them ‘almost’ look forward to treatment. When I see former patients in our community, they ask about him! Taylor lives our mission and exemplifies our culture.”
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.