DWTS GETS SCHOOLED introduces Rule, Law

Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED is back and this year, it will set fourteen high school students spinning across a brand-new stage as the wildly popular fundraiser-the single most successful one in Gordon County history-debuts at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Shows are scheduled for Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19 with 7 p.m. curtain drops.
Ticket sales will take place April 1, when they become available online and then April 2, when they become available at the United Way office in the Calhoun Depot, located at 109 South King Street. Tickets for the Friday “Student Show” will be $10 and the Saturday tickets will be available for $25 and $40 each.
A planning committee has been working for months to put the show in order. That committee includes Andy Baxter with Andy Baxter Photography, Kristy Brown with Greater Community Bank, retired educator Michelle Frix-Ward, Ashley Goble with United Way of Gordon County, Dr. Amy Parker with Gordon County Schools and Vickie Spence, executive director of United Way of Gordon County.
The show will feature seven couples, all students enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The couples dancing are Brianna Towers and Brannon Spector, Haylea Graham and Drew Gravitt, Ivie Parker and Logan Parker, Katlyn Lester and Ned Abernathy, Kelly Rule and Porter Law, Lydia Jaime and Cole Pelfrey and Sarah Green with Ryan Morrell. Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750; second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500 scholarship.
Kelly Rule and Porter Jackson Law will be the first of the seven dance teams to hit the stage. They will be dancing to “Pretty Woman” and “Bust A Move” in a routine choreographed by Kirsten Gordon, who represented Sonoraville High School last year.
Rule is a junior at Sonoraville High School and is the daughter of Randy Rule and Kimberly Dant. Her stepfather is Robert Dant. She has two older siblings, Riley and Rozlyn Rule. She is an active and successful student, maintaining a perfect 4.0 grade point average. A Promethean scholar, she is a member of the Beta Club and the Spanish Honors Society.
Also a talented athlete, Rule represented her track team by placing fourth in the state for Pole Vaulting. She is a competition cheerleader. Her squad placed 6th in the state, under the coaching of Ginger Reeves, who Rule describes as a favorite teacher and role model.
Rule has been involved with activities and programs presented by United Way of Gordon County, Coulter Hampton Foundation, Prevent Child Abuse Gordon County, Habitat for Humanity, Shop with a Phoenix and Imagination Station/Calhoun Housing Authority. She is a member of Sonoraville Baptist Church.
Porter Law is Rule’s partner in the fundraiser and is a senior at Calhoun High School. He is the son of Brian and Lissy Law. He has a fourteen year old brother, Peyton. Law is a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church.
Law is a member of the Beta Club and serves as Vice-President of the Student Body at Calhoun High School. He is a Student Ambassador and serves on the Principal’s Student Advisory Committee. Named “Passer of the Year” in AAA Basketball last year, Law is a talented athlete. He plays football for the Mighty Yellow Jackets at Calhoun High School and his team won the state championship twice.
Aiming for a career in Special Education, Law hopes also to coach a sport and enjoys working with younger students. He has served as a volunteer for Special Olympics events and a referee for 5-6-year-old basketball players. He names Coach Vince Layson as one of his strongest role models, explaining that his coach has motivated him to be the best person possible.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet these needs. Profits realized from Mohawk Present’s Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED remain in Gordon County.