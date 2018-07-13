Dutch named finalist in national competition

Gordon Central High School graduate Elizabeth Dutch was named a Top 5 finalist in the area of talent at the Distinguished Young Women of America competition in Mobile, Ala. on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Dutch was named the Georgia Distinguished Young Woman in 2017, making her Georgia’s representative for the national competition.
Each year the state representatives travel to Mobile the June after their high school graduation to take part in the Distinguished Young Women National Finals. They spend two weeks getting to know girls from around the country, enjoying fun events, volunteering in the local community, developing Life Skills for college and beyond, rehearsing for the final showcase and performing on stage during the National Finals.