Drum Corps International’s Southeastern Championships in Atlanta July 28

Marching Music’s Major League at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Major Competition
Atlanta – Drum Corps International (DCI), Marching Music’s Major League™, will return to Atlanta for the annual Southeastern Championship on July 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The regional competition is presented Lone Star Percussion and is part of the 2018 Summer Tour that includes 109 shows in 37 states with 47 drum corps vying for this year’s Open and World Class titles.
Twenty-seven groups from across 20 states will be performing including The Academy of Tempe, Ariz.; Atlanta CV of Atlanta, Ga., Blue Devils of Concord, Calif.; Bluecoats of Canton, Ohio.; Blue Knights of Denver, Colo.; Blue Stars of La Crosse, Wis; Boston Crusaders of Boston, Mass; The Cadets of Allentown, Penn.; Carolina Crown of Ft. Mill, S.C.; Carolina Gold of Greensboro, N.C.; The Cavaliers of Rosemont, Ill.; Colts of Dubuque, Iowa; Crossmen of San Antonio, Texas; Genesis of Austin, Texas; Impact of Orlando, Fla.; Jersey Surf of Camden County, N.J.; Madison Scouts of Madison, Wis.; Mandarins of Sacramento, Calif; Music City of Nashville, Tenn.; Oregon Crusaders of Portland, Ore.; Pacific Crest of Diamond Bar, Calif; Phantom Regiment of Rockford, Ill.; Pioneer of Milwaukee, Wis.; Santa Clara Vanguard of Santa Clara, Calif; Seattle Cascades of Seattle, Wash.; Spirit of Atlanta of Atlanta, Ga.; and Troopers of Casper, Wyo.
Each competing group features musical ensembles of up to 150 brass musicians, percussionists, and dance performers ranging in age from 14 to 22. Staged on the football field, these corps’ performances feature spellbinding visual formations and stunning choreography set to musical arrangements in a diverse array of classical, jazz, pop and rock music. During the summer touring season, many of these elite groups will travel more than 10,000 miles and rehearse an average of 10 hours a day to compete at the highest levels of musical and performance excellence.
The first corps will step off at 1 p.m. and performances will continue throughout the afternoon and evening. Advance tickets are available at www.dci.org/events or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets will also be sold at the gate.
Founded in 1972, Drum Corps International (DCI) is entering its 46th year of setting the standard for producing programs for the most elite marching and musical performance ensembles in the world. The non-profit organization focuses on Education, Excellence, and Experience – providing exceptional opportunities for achievement that inspire students and audiences around the world. The creativity, artistry, and commitment shared by members of the dynamic worldwide community are beyond compare.