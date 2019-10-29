The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Drugs Don’t Work Task Force organized and presented its annual Red Ribbon Week Art Reception recently at the Harris Arts Center.
The event is a long-standing tradition in Calhoun-Gordon County and this year, Mannington Commercial celebrated its 20th anniversary as the corporate sponsor. The reception launched a series of events conducted in observance of Red Ribbon Week, including a community-wide “Wear Red Day” on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Every year the Chamber’s Drugs Don’t Work Task Force communicates with each school in Calhoun-Gordon County to present an art contest accepting submissions from students in every school in the community. Each participating school conducts an independent selection process and then submits its winning entry to the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. Those winning entries are then displayed at the Harris Arts Center during Red Ribbon Week. The entries also are incorporated into the design of the annual Red Ribbon Week Drug-Free Poster.
Jane Rierson, director of Human Resources for Mannington Commercial, spoke to the students about the role art and design plays in business and job opportunities available to students as future employees. Fifteen students from fifteen schools were featured in the reception, representing three area school systems. Listed alphabetically, those students are Nadiya Cagle, Emory Clavino, Rhys Coleman, Emma Derrick, Sam Dixon, Isabelle Fantom, Adam Freeman, Samantha Gariepy, Jahir-Taboada-Hernandez, Georgia Holloway, Ali Richards, Madaline Roddy, Presley Smith, Haylee Zavala Solis and Mia Vicente.
The Drugs Don’t Work Task Force is supported by Drugs Don’t Work Coordinator Kim Gallman and includes 33 members, representing a variety of businesses, including schools, banks, law enforcement, drug-prevention, health care, industry, security and philanthropy. Debbie Vance, director of the E911 Center, serves as the Task Force Chair. The group is responsible for the Chamber’s “Drug Free Workplace Program” and actively advocates for a drug-free community.
Businesses may become certified drug-free work places and receive 7.5% discounts on Workers’ Compensation Insurance premiums. Businesses interested in learning more about that program may contact Gallman at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.