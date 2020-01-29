The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and its Drugs Don't Work Committee have found a new way to fight drugs and drug abuse in the Calhoun-Gordon County community this year. Part of the funds typically put toward Red Ribbon Week were instead used to purchase vests for drug dogs working with city and county law enforcement, one to each agency.
"Every year, we spend money on trinkets for the kids, things like erasers and pencils that say 'Drugs Don't Work' on them, during Red Ribbon Week. This year we thought the money would be better spent on something like this," said Debbie Vance, the chair of the Chamber's Drugs Don't Work Committee. "We want the students to understand what we did and why."
Chamber Director of Membership Kim Gallman said one of the ways they hope to help students understand this new effort is by producing a video that will be shown in all area schools showing the dogs being given their new vests. It will also include information about the dangers of drugs.
"We will set that up soon," Gallman said, noting that it would be filmed sometime after the vests arrive. The expected arrival time is 20-30 days from now.
City Officer Jeremy Thompson and his K-9 partner Logan were present on Wednesday when the chamber presented Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle with a check covering the cost of the vest. Cpt. Ken Carson was also present.
Logan is a 2-year-old German Shepherd and Malinois mix who works "full patrol." This, according to Thompson, means he will be both a drug and tracking dog, able to locate drugs, assist the police department in removing drugs from the street and follow trails by scent.
"Because of the kind of work we do, this vest will help keep him safe," said Thompson. "It makes a big difference."
Going forward, Gallman said the Drugs Don't Work Committee and the chamber hope to have speakers visit the school to talk about drugs and their dangers.