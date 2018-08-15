Drug Court impacting lives

On Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, Judge Scott Smith, of the Cherokee Judicial Circuit Court spoke to Calhoun Rotary. Judge Smith was introduced by Program Chair BJ Robinson.
Judge Smith, a Calhoun native and graduate of Calhoun High School, went to West Georgia College and attended Georgia State University to study law. His topic regarded the Drug Court Program which he created and became president of in 2008. He spoke about the problem of drug abuse, addiction and increase in crimes due to illegal drugs that plague the Gordon County area. In particular, the epidemic of cocaine addiction in the 1980’s followed by methamphetamines in the 1990’s that exacerbated other addictive drugs such as heroin.
At present there is surge of opioid crisis that was precipitated by prescribed narcotics for pain.
According to Judge Smith, 64 meth labs were destroyed in 2004 in Gordon and Bartow, both counties that make up the Cherokee Judicial Circuit Court. The meth epidemic, coupled with heroin plus opioids that have entered the scene in such massive amounts that the price of heroin is down and overdoses have become common.
The Drug Court Program targets felons who meet specific criteria. It is a highly regimented program, with five stages, and lasts 18 months. The participants are highly supervised, subjected to random drug tests and surveillance. The goal is to divert these people from further drug abuse, crimes and avoid re-incarceration.
On Friday, Aug. 17, Judge Smith reports that 110 drug court clients, men and women, will graduate and are expected to comply with after care. Effectiveness of the program is measured by the reduction in recidivism by 75 percent.
Also attending today’s program was Attorney Terry Brumlow. Pictured left to right: Judge Scott Smith; Terry Brumlow; BJ Robinson