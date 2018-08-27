(ATLANTA) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety joins state and local law enforcement officers in reminding everyone to not get behind the wheel if alcohol is going to be part of their Labor Day holiday celebration.
Many Georgians will be on the road during the extended holiday weekend traveling to the beach, mountains or lake for a final summer vacation, while others will be cranking up their tailgate parties for the opening weekend of the college football season.
If alcohol is going to be part of your weekend plans during the holiday weekend, then make sure you plan a ride with a sober driver before the weekend starts,” Harris Blackwood, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. “From friends to ride services, there are too many options available that will save lives by keeping drunk drivers off of our roads.”
According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, nine people were killed in traffic crashes during last year’s 78-hour Labor Day holiday travel period in Georgia.
While that number does represent a 30 percent drop in the number of fatalities from the 2016 Labor Day holiday travel period in the state, the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that one out of every four traffic deaths in Georgia is alcohol-related.
The Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement will be looking to prevent traffic crashes, injuries and deaths with increased patrols during the holiday weekend as they maintain a year-round zero tolerance policy by taking all impaired drivers they find to jail.
These officers will also looking for violators of Georgia’s Hands-Free Law that went into effect on July 1 as many agencies are now issuing citations for drivers who are seen having a phone in their hand while on the road.
“We want everyone to get out and enjoy all the great places and activities our state has to offer but we want everyone to get home safely,” Blackwood said. “That means don’t get behind the wheel if you have been drinking because there are going to be a large number of law enforcement officers on the roads ready to take impaired drivers to jail.”
In addition to ride services, AAA’s Tow-To-Go program is offering free tows and rides up to 10 miles from Friday, August 31 until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 4. Those interested in the free ride can visit https://autoclubsouth.aaa.com/safety/tow_to_go.aspx for more information or call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO during Labor Day weekend.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety also offers these tips for all drivers who are going to be on the road during the Labor Day holiday weekend:
- Leave earlier for your destination because the extra traffic on the road may increase travel times.
- Don’t try to make up time by speeding.
- Make sure everyone in your vehicle is wearing their seat belts and all children under 8 are riding in an approved child passenger safety seat.
- Plan rest stops as needed and alternate drivers if possible.
- Limit driver distractions by staying off phones. Find a safe place to pull off the road if you need to speak to someone or check your navigation.
For more information on the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s (GOHS) impaired driving awareness program, visit https://www.gahighwaysafety.org. Follow GOHS on social media at www.facebook.com/gahighwayafety , @gohsgeorgia on Twitter and Instagram or GOHSGEORGIA on YouTube.