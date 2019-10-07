A Sunday afternoon crash on West Line Street resulted in drunk driving charges for an Alabama woman after a breath test indicated she had a blood alcohol level of .158, nearly double the legal limit of .08.
According to Calhoun Police Department and Gordon County Jail records, Peggy Gudger Anderson, 69, of 813 Nunnally Ave., Gadsen, Alabama, was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and a seat belt violation.
Reports say a Calhoun police officer drove up on the crash on West Line Street near North King Street shortly after it happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday. The officer found Anderson laying on the ceiling of the overturned vehicle with minor injuries.
Anderson refused medical treatment and told the officer she had consumed three shots of tequila and taken Xanax and other medications earlier in the day. She registered a .158 on a alcosensor test and was unable to perform field sobriety tests because she was so unstable on her feet.
Additionally, Anderson's sister, who was traveling in another vehicle, told police that she had seen Anderson take several shots of alcohol and had advised her that she did not need to drive.
The wreck happened when Anderson's vehicle left the roadway and struck the curb of the westbound lane, traveled into a parking lot, rolled over onto its top and then came to a rest upside down in the westbound lane of West Line Street.
Anderson was transported to AdventHealth Gordon for blood samples before being taken to jail.