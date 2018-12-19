The Calhoun Police Department is joining a nationwide mobilization of law enforcement targeting drug-impaired driving over the next two weeks.
The initiative through the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, dubbed Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, took effect Tuesday and will continue through Jan. 3. The mobilization aims to crackdown on drivers getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a news release from the Calhoun Police Department.
“As a community we should no longer tolerate anyone being injured and killed because people continue to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” the news release state. “Every day you see and hear about such tragedies. It will take the collective outrage of all of us to reach drunk and drugged drivers. No one should look the other way when they see someone at risk. Such carelessness is always life threatening and never worth the risk.”
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle encouraged community members to support law enforcement by actively taking a role in preventing substance-impaired driving.
“The public can support us by speaking up to friends, relatives and neighbors if they are driving under the influence,” Pyle said in a news release. “If reminding them they’re putting their lives and other people’s lives at deadly risk does not work, tell them that if an officer spots them during one of the systematic sobriety checkpoints, they will face being arrested and prosecution.”
The Calhoun Police Department will join more than 350 law enforcement agencies across the state in implementing Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, with the goal of cutting down on the number of wrecks involving fatalities or injuries caused by impaired driving.
“If the community works together to spread the word and change behaviors related to impaired driving, we can all help stem the rising tide of unnecessary crashes, injuries and deaths on Georgia’s roadways,” the news release stated.