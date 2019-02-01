For Nick Proctor, the thought of pursuing a career in politics has crossed his mind more than once. But beyond a possible campaign for City Council or a loftier goal of the U.S. Senate, the Sonoraville High School senior just wants to do what he can to make the biggest difference in improving the lives of his fellow Americans.
To his friends and classmates, Proctor is known as someone with a keen interest in politics, in everything from the local government to Congress. His interest lies in a long-held desire to push forward the progress at the heart of his nation and better the standing of its citizens.
“I know I have a chance to make a real difference in our country,” said Proctor.
This desire of his was recently expressed in a phone interview with a representative of the Georgia Department of Education. The interview was a final test in his attempt to be chosen as a state delegate for the 57th annual U.S. Senate Youth Program, which is held in Washington, D.C., from March 2 through March 9 and gives students a close examination of the federal government.
The interview gave Proctor the chance to show off his “vast knowledge” of American politics and the beliefs he has come to hold. But more than anything else, it gave him a chance to stand out.
“I know the resumes of the other kids that were selected and mine paled in comparison,” Proctor said of other nominees for the program. “I think having the opportunity to interview and sell myself to her as more than just a sheet of paper and a test score, I think really, really helped me.”
It certainly did help him, as Proctor was selected as a first alternate, placing him in the top four.
“I’m beyond honored,” he said, even though he will only attend the program if one of the two delegates is unable to make the trip.
But the process was a reward in itself for Proctor, who did not think he had a chance at making it this far when he was nominated for the program by his school counselor Stephanie Caudell.
“At first, to be completely honest with you, I expected nothing out of the project,” he said. “I didn’t think I had any shot”
As the Gordon County representative, Proctor advanced to a test, which included multiple-choice questions, quote attributions and an open-ended essay — he wrote about a recent Supreme Court case. His score gave him an opportunity to advance to the phone interview, which proved crucial to the eventual outcome.
Proctor’s precocious knowledge of politics manifested itself during one particular response, he said. He was asked who his favorite senator was. His answer: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat representing Minnesota.
In following up to his answer, Proctor went on to explain that Klobuchar’s willingness to work across the aisle to achieve results is admirable. He expressed his discontent with the tribal loyalties of Democrats and Republicans, and how it hinders action by lawmakers and unity amongst citizens.
“If you’re a Democrat you’re going to vote for a Democrat every year, no matter who they are, no matter what they believe, no matter how crazy they are … and the same goes for Republicans,” Proctor said.
Admittedly, Proctor said his beliefs lean more toward the left, but much of what he shares place him in a centrist position nowadays. And part of the reason why, he added, is because of his hometown, which gave him an idea of unity in government.
The DOE representative also asked Proctor what he feels to be the biggest political issue at the moment — education, he said. He took aim at standards and supported the call for greater local control on decisions concerning educational approaches and curriculum.
This was not the only time Proctor was able to share his thoughts on education with the DOE. Last year, he served on State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods’ Student Advisory Council. He connected to the focus of Woods’ on STEAM — science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics — and career education.
Proctor said Calhoun and Gordon County, both school systems with college and career academies, have shown the positive impact of career education on students, who have the opportunity for engaging in real work environments which broadens their readiness for life after the classroom.
Also, Proctor is not a big test guy.
“Obviously I think tests are critical to showing progress and growth, but I think in the end we shouldn’t have our students focus on a massive test at the end of the semester,” he said.
In his AP Literature class, one of his favorites, there is no state-mandated test to finish the year. Rather teacher Ashley Brookshire focuses on teaching students what it is they need to know to be successful in college, Proctor said.
“And that’s where I think the focus needs to change in education, is less from these tests and more to what’s going to help our students succeed in their lives.”
Proctor is also involved with the local Future Business Leaders of America Chapter and the GHSA literary program extemporaneous speaking. Last year, he won region and was runner-up at the state competition for extemporaneous speaking, in which he is tasked with researching and explaining matters of domestic policy in a timed event. This year, he is looking to finish his senior year as a state champion.
“I’m coming for a ring this year,” he said.
After graduation, Proctor plans to attend Davidson College, situated outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. The college has a student population of 1,900, which is exactly what he was looking for.
“I knew from the first time I stepped on campus that I wanted to go there,” he said, adding he was drawn to the opportunity for one-on-one engagement with professors.
Proctor plans to major in political science before moving on to law school.