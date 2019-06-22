Picture this – a bus full of children and a handful of chaperones park their luxury travel bus in downtown Calhoun, taking up approximately five parking spaces along Wall Street. As they file out of the bus, loud laughter spills onto the sidewalk and local residents scatter to avoid the growing crowd.
The adults monitoring the group of oblivious children walk into a nearby store, talking to a local briefly, and the group disbands throughout downtown, disrupting the average business day with their requests, site-seeing and surface-level conversations. Turns out, this group of children and chaperones are not on a school field trip, though they might seem like it – they’re a youth group from a church across the world that came to stay in Calhoun for a week. And they call it a “mission trip.”
I’ve been one of those obnoxious children before. When I was 13 years old, I went on a mission trip to Rochester, New York, with about 20 others from my church. During the one week we were there, we walked around the city praying, talked to local pastors and attended worship settings that only consisted of our group.
The men in our trip helped build a house, or a church, though I honestly don’t remember what they built because I wasn’t allowed on the construction site as a young girl. Adult women on the trip also weren’t allowed to help build either. And though I was able to go to New York and did learn a lot, I would say that trip was more about my growth than helping the Rochester community.
About a month before I was due to graduate from college, I checked my P.O. Box and saw a letter with familiar handwriting on the front. My friend Riley, who was also about to graduate, had written me and told me he was planning to volunteer with the World Race.
For those who don’t know, the World Race is a volunteer mission organization where young adults go to 11 countries in 11 months and serve local communities, construct waterways or buildings and/or evangelize to villagers.
I don’t think the idea behind mission trips is a bad one. I think there is potential for students and adults going on mission trips to learn a lot, to gain a new experience and to see the world through a new perspective. But being honest, short-term mission trips are about the people going, not the community they’re going to.
I grew up hearing on Sunday mornings that week-long trips to Haiti and Africa and Latin America were great ways to show the rest of the world the foundation of the Christian faith. Yet, how does one week spent in a brand new culture make a lasting impact, one that local residents will remember for a long time?
“I have seen with my own eyes or know of houses in Latin America that have been painted 20 times by 20 different short-term teams, fake orphanages in Uganda erected to get Westerners to give money, teams who go to African countries and hold baby orphans for a week every year but don’t send a dime to help them otherwise,” writes Darren Carlson, a theologian and founder of Training Leaders International. “I have seen or know of a New England-style church built by a Western team in Cameroon that is never used except when the team comes to visit and slums filled with big-screen TVs and cellphone towers.”
Pictures on Facebook of a young white girl surrounded by poor African children. Going to another country and spewing “truth” to a local before even caring to learn their name, their culture, their history, their daily rhythms. Returning to the States and bragging that you’ve been out of the country. These behaviors are not full of love, like mission trips were intended to be.
Let’s not disguise short-term trips for what they truly are – short-term mission trips are an experience for wealthy, mainly white, Western demographic to see how a different corner of the world lives. And they can be eye-opening, absolutely, but they are not for that poor village in Africa or that family living in Indian slums.
If we claim these trips for what they are, though, it makes going to Guatemala for 11 days seem selfish, like a vacation. Maybe that’s because they are selfish. Truly impacting a culture and a community takes more than a week – it takes months, years.
My good friend Mick Duncan took his family from their home country of New Zealand to live in Manila, Thailand, for ten years. And at the end of his time there, he had just barely reached the tip of the iceberg of that Thai culture. One week doesn’t do anything. I have never met someone that has changed my perspective, deeply invested in me and genuinely impacted my entire life within seven days of meeting me.
I recently read something about mission trips, an article talking about how they were a good way to give back to an undeveloped nation and help them access the resources they need. And while I know there are benefits to long-term missions, one week of telling other people what’s best for them will create unnecessary tension and encourage a superior-inferior mentality, further dividing the sides that are trying to connect.
The truth is, people like 13-year old me, people like my good-willed friend Riley think they’re doing something good. They think knocking on the doors of strangers and handing them a pamphlet and rambling off a memorized script is going to change someone’s life. But that’s not love.
Honest love and compassion will change someone’s life. Acceptance and non-judgment will change someone’s life. Caring about someone despite your differences will change someone’s life.
And if we can’t even have those things in our own communities – if we fight on Facebook and call each other names and hate each other based on religion, politics, sexual orientation, education, hobbies, ethnicity, etc. – how can we expect to take what we yet don’t have and give it to a people we haven’t even met yet?