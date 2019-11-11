Michelle Little, DO, a new physician at Hamilton Physician Group – Calhoun Primary Care, says she decided she wanted to be a doctor when she was 8 years old.
“I read a book titled ‘Gifted Hands’ by Dr. Ben Carson, and that was it. I was determined to be a neurosurgeon,” said Little. “Clearly the type of physician I wanted to be changed over the years, but never the desire to become a doctor.”
Family medicine chose her, according to Little. During her third and fourth years of medical school, she did rotations in various specialties. She had an interest in each specialty.
“When I finally made it to my family medicine rotation and got to see a little bit of all of the specialties mixed into every day, I knew I had found my place,” she said.
Little says her goal is to treat patients like she would want her family treated.
“I like to meet people where they are,” she said. “Some respond to humor, others need a hug and a gentle nudge. I think my love of building relationships helps me take good care of my patients. They know I genuinely care about them, even if I’m giving some tough love.”
Little did her family medicine residency at Floyd Medical Center in Rome. She also served as chief resident there. She completed her medical schooling at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, American Association of Family Physicians, American Osteopathic Association and the Georgia Academy of Family physicians. She is fluent in Spanish.
She has volunteered her time at medical clinics and provided medical care on two mission trips to Honduras.
Little is married and has one child. She says she enjoys traveling, reading and finding a great bargain. “Whenever I am able to travel abroad, I am most excited about getting the best deals,” said Little. She also enjoys “pretending that I am an interior designer, gourmet chef and crafter extraordinaire.”
Current family activities include Water Babies Swim Class and Kindermusik. Little says she and her husband are learning to fish, “which is comical and relaxing. My husband loves to grill, and I enjoy the benefits of this hobby.”
To schedule an appointment with Little, call Hamilton Physician Group – Calhoun Primary Care at 706-529-3025.