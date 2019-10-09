I recently attended a workshop led by Jack Klott, one of the top five authorities on suicide. Most of the following information came from that workshop. Suicide is on the increase nationwide. On average, 129 Americans die by suicide each day and 1.4 million Americans attempt suicide. 90% of those who died by suicide had a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death. 73% of those committing suicide had drugs in their blood stream.
Individuals using street drugs or addicted to prescription pain killers have a 40 times greater risk of committing suicide. Why? Because alcohol and drugs change brain chemistry and alter the way people think.
Colorado has tracked suicide rates before and after legalization of marijuana. Below are the startling results. The results show an increasing number of suicides after legalization of marijuana.
The youngest group’s (ages 10–14) suicide rate increased almost 270% from 2005-08 to 2013-16. The next age group’s (ages 15–19) suicide rate increased 133% during the same period. The 20-24 age group suicide rate increased by 128% during the same period. This increase in marijuana related suicides is a cause for concern about the legalization of marijuana.
Suicide is the second cause of death for individuals between ages 10-34, and for the first time suicide is the leading cause of death for teenagers. The increase in the suicide rate has been steady since 1999, before then (1986-1999) there was a consistent decline in the suicide rate. Caucasian males have the highest rate of completed suicides. In addition, the suicide rate in the military is the highest it has been since suicide statistics were recorded.
The increase in suicide attempts was higher among females (45% increase) than males (16% increase). But the suicide rate in males is three times higher than in females even though females attempted suicide rate was three times that of males. African American females have the lowest rate of completed suicides.
In 2014 355 females committed suicide and 1213 males committed suicide. According to one authority “a vast number of people who die from suicide are those with psychiatric conditions, including depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.” (Borenstein)
Kristin Holland, a behavioral scientist at the Center for Disease Control, believes there are many factors causing the increase in suicide rate. She believes mental health is only one of them.
“Many people view suicide as a mental health problem, but many people who die of suicide do not have a mental health problem. It’s a public health problem,” she said.
Other authorities list bullying and the lack of acceptance of alternate lifestyles as the major causes of suicide. Over 40% of transgenders commit suicide. This is 25 times the rate of the general population which is 1.6 percent per 100,000. Attempted suicide among transgender people ages 18-44 was 45 percent. If this is true, and it is, why does society continue to promote the transgender lifestyle?
The suicide rate in the United States increased by 24% from 1999 through 2014 according to the National Center for Health Statistics. These are facts worthy of consideration, but I believe there are major causes that aren’t being considered.
I have dealt with suicide since my 12 year old friend killed himself. He was pushing his 3-year-old sister in a wheelbarrow when the wheel fell into a hole and threw his sister out. She suffered facial lacerations, broken nose, cut lip and concussion. His father kicked my friend and told him he had killed his little sister. He became emotionally distraught, wrote a letter of apology and killed himself.
The prettiest girl in my senior class got pregnant and killed herself because she felt she had embarrassed and disappointed her family.
I have dealt with numerous suicide attempts related to my profession. I believe the issue is too complex to give factual causes of the majority of suicides and the reason for the dramatic increase in suicides.
Granted some individuals become emotionally upset and commit suicide, but these are relatively few unless they are abusing drugs. I have found there are two basic reasons people commit suicide: 1. First, life becomes overwhelming and unmanageable for those that commit suicide 2. Secondly, the lack of purpose for living causes some to commit suicide.
The dramatic increase of suicide indicates there is something wrong with society. I teach classes in the jail and ask every class, “What is your purpose in life?” The vast majority don’t have one. I also ask how many in the class are religious and few are. The anti-God and anti-religion people that live by their own rules have impacted society negatively.
The individuals I have known that committed suicide were suffering from depression, drug abuse, mental illness, were emotionally upset and thinking irrationally. Emotionally healthy people that have a worthy purpose for living don’t commit suicide.
The bottom line is: people commit suicide because they don’t have any reason to live. People taught moral and ethical standards and respect for others, are emotionally and mentally healthy, and believe life is sacred don’t commit suicide.