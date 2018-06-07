Dr. Clark Kennedy joins Chatsworth office of NW Georgia Surgical Care

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Gordon Hospital, a member of Adventist Health System, is pleased to announce that Clark Kennedy, MD, FACS, has joined the Chatsworth office of Northwest Georgia Surgical Care.
Northwest Georgia Surgical Care provides patients with access to advanced surgical services without having to travel outside the community to metropolitan areas. The focus of the clinic is to assess the needs of each patient and provide them with a surgical treatment plan to improve their quality of life. The professionals at Northwest Georgia Surgical Care treat every patient with compassion and consideration as they receive surgical treatment.
Dr. Kennedy is a board-certified general surgeon. He is a graduate of University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis. He completed his internship and residency in General Surgery at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga. Dr. Kennedy is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the Southeastern Surgical Congress. He specializes in the treatment of:
-Gallbladder disease
-Appendectomy
-Hernias
-Thyroid
-Breast disorders
-Melanoma
-Acid reflux
-Colonoscopy
-Skin lesions
The Chatsworth office of Northwest Georgia Surgical Care is located at 106 Hospital Drive, Suite 1. To make an appointment with Dr. Kennedy, please call 706.602.8300.
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health.