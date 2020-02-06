Calhoun resident Bruce Borgersen said he considers himself blessed Thursday morning after a large tree fell on his East Belmont Drive home because he and his wife were unharmed and the damage doesn't seem too terrible.
"It didn't go through the roof. We haven't had any leaks inside either. I think God protected us," said Borgersen.
He estimated the tree that crashed onto the corner of his home at 303 E. Belmont Drive likely weighs five tons or more, so he was thankful the damage wasn't worse.
Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor said that he's heard reports of at least six residences that were damaged as a result of heavy overnight storms.
"We actually have multiple flooded roads and trees down in the county. We've had some damage out on East Plainview Road from the winds from the storm this morning. We are still doing the damage assessment, but I'll say we've probably got approximately six residences that have been damaged so far," he said.
According to a press release from the county government, eight homes and six structures have been reported damaged as a result of the storm. No injuries have been reported.
The area around East Plainview Road seems to have been hit hardest. The press release indicates that multiple trees were toppled and multiple structures damaged in that area. Emergency responders from the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, Gordon County Fire Department, Gordon County Emergency Management, Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Gordon County Public Works responded to and remain on the scene in the area continuing to assess damages. Electrical crews are on scene as well to begin the process of returning power to the area.
The National Weather Service has been contacted to complete an investigation of the affected area to determine the cause of the damage. It is anticipated the National Weather Service will arrive in Gordon County within the next couple of days to complete this assessment.
On Facebook, Calhoun Times readers have reported that portions of Russell Hill Road, Miller Ferry Road, McDaniel Station Road, Brookshire Road, Cline Road, Hyde Road and Morrow Road all had heavy flooding.
McDaniel Station Road was closed Thursday morning.
The Gordon County School system announced it would be closing schools early on Thursday and will have a two-hour delay Friday morning.