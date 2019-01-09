A Doughnut Peddler truck was taken from the Race Trac at 665 Ga. 53 in Calhoun on Friday, police say.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
The vehicle, a 2009 GMC box truck owned by Doughnut Peddler LLC, was taken from the gas station around 8 p.m. Friday. The driver had left the vehicle turned on when he went inside the gas station. When he came back out, it was gone.
An officer reviewed security footage from the gas station showing a suspect, wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans, getting inside the truck and taking off toward Richardson Road.