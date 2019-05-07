Gordon Central High School Principal Doug Clark, who has been on administrative leave since the end of April, plans to resign from his position on June 30 and move into a teaching role at one of the system’s elementary schools next school year. The announcement of his resignation comes after he was placed on administrative leave “following allegations of unethical actions taken by Mr. Clark in his responsibilities as principal,” a news release from the school system stated.
“Being placed on administrative leave by the leadership of Gordon County Schools has been a very emotional and trying time,” said Clark in a letter to Gordon County Schools’ leadership. “After stepping away and some reflection, I can see mistakes were made, and I take full responsibility for those actions and decisions. … With that being said, I have decided to step away from leading GCHS effective June 30, 2019 and will transition into an elementary teaching position for the 2019-2020 school year.”
Clark will carry out his responsibilities as principal for Gordon Central High School’s graduation ceremony on May 23. The search for a new Gordon Central principal will begin in the near future.
“While I know the decision to place Mr. Clark on administrative leave was not a popular one with many of the Gordon Central community — particularly at this time of year, it was something that had to be done,” said Superintendent Susan Remillard in a news release Tuesday. “I took no pleasure in delivering that message to the Gordon Central staff, but as educators, we are all held to a strict code of ethics and when allegations are brought to our attention, we are bound to investigate them.
“My hope is that the students at Gordon Central High School can focus on the last few weeks of school, and the seniors can look toward graduation and celebrate this milestone with family and friends,” she continued.
Clark was placed on administrative leave during the middle of the school day on April 25, according to Gordon Board of Education Chairman Charlie Walraven.
On April 25, Clark said he was called into Remillard’s office before he took his lunch and was told by her that he was being placed on an indefinite administrative leave from the school system. Clark said he did not foresee this happening, and he did not get much of an explanation from Remillard concerning why he was being put on administrative leave.
Clark did not return requests for comment by Tuesday’s press deadline.
Jeff Shattuck and Marne Wilson, the current assistant principals at Gordon Central, have been covering the principal’s responsibilities during Clark’s leave.