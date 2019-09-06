Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful, a environmentally-savvy group formed a little over a year ago with the goal of protecting the natural beauty and health of Gordon County, is partnering with Daddy O’s Donuts on a new recycling incentive program.
Set to kick-off next Tuesday at the City of Calhoun Recycling Center, located at 215 Pine St., the program is meant to encourage community members to continue bringing in recyclable materials such as soda bottles and food containers by providing tasty incentives. Daddy O’s Donuts will be handing out coupons for free donuts to those who visit the center next Tuesday.
“Mike Johnson at Daddy O’s Donuts reached out to us and said he feels really strongly about recycling in Calhoun. He wanted to give something back and wanted to come up with a way to help us with this program,” said Judy Peterson, a founding member of KCGB who is organizing the program. “He really had an interest in making recycling grow here in Calhoun, so he’s helping us try and make that happen.”
Johnson said he was inspired to get involved with Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful because of one of his long-term employees, Gabe Ross, who has been very involved in recycling for years. Since he has worked at Daddy O’s Donuts, he has inspired Johnson and his wife to become recyclers themselves.
“He is one of those guys where nothing ever leaves the shop without him going through it to check for recycling. That’s kind of his daily thing,” Johnson said. “I saw that over the years and I think seeing him be so passionate about it has rubbed off on the rest of us. Back in 2016, my wife and I made recycling our New Year’s Resolution and we’ve stuck with it. Once it becomes a habit, it’s easy to do.”
Over the last few years, the Johnsons have expanded their home recycling from soda cans and plastic to cardboard, plastic, and aluminium as their knowledge about the importance of recycling and its benefits has expanded. Getting Daddy O’s Donuts involved is an extension of that, as well as a way for them to encourage others to start building their own recycling traditions.
“I just feel like as a business in town we could do more to build a little excitement around recycling, so that’s what we are trying to do. If we can encourage even one or two people to bring in their donations, that is a win,” Johnson said. “Hopefully what they’re doing will continue and other local businesses can jump on board with this opportunity.”
KCGB is currently in the process of recruiting other businesses to contribute incentives to the program.
“We really encourage anyone who thinks they may have an idea to reach out to us,” Peterson said. “What we care about is getting as many people to learn about recycling as possible.”
Materials that can be accepted at the Calhoun Recycling Center include cardboard and paperboard materials like packing and shipping boxes; metal food and soda cans made of aluminum, tin and steel; No. 1 and MO. 2 plastic jugs and bottles; clear, green or brown glass jugs and jars; and paper products, including office paper, magazines, books, and wrapping paper. Batteries, appliances and electronics may also be recycled.
The recycling center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daddy O’s Donut coupons given out on Tuesday must also be redeemed that day.
In addition to its incentive program, KCGB hosted their first annual golf tournament fundraiser on World Environment Day earlier this year. Members also helped distribute free trees on Earth Day and organized a large-scale trash pick up event. On Sept. 21, KCGB will partner with Rivers Alive and local 4-H Club members for a river cleanup day.
For more information about how to participate in the river-clean up or the recycling incentive program, call KCBG President Donny Robertson at 706-639-7556 or email keepcalhoun-gordonbeautiful@gmail.com. Meetings are held at the Gordon County/Calhoun library on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.