Summer is far from over in Georgia and it’s still very important to make sure you don’t get overheated or dehydrated in the heat that is still plaguing us.
While many of the tips on being safe in the heat might seem obvious, following them can sometimes be ignored when we’re outside working this time of year.
First, it is important to schedule any outdoor activities wisely. Just like your garden won’t benefit from being watered in the middle of the day, your body is unlikely to benefit from difficult physical activity in the heat of the afternoon.
If you feel the need to exercise or do yard work outside, try to do it during the morning and evening hours. In Georgia, the coolest part of the day is often just around sunrise. Perhaps a morning run might be a good choice.
Remember to pace yourself when it’s very hot. Take it easy, drink plenty of fluids and don’t take any risks with your health. If you find your heart racing and feel short of breath, you need to stop what you’re doing, find a cool place and drink some water.
Pets and children are especially vulnerable to overheating. Don’t leave either in parked vehicle, even with the windows cracked and the air conditioning is going. If the car stops running while you are away, they could suffer heat stroke. Also, make sure your kids and pets get enough water.
If you are hurrying on several errands with a small child, you might want to do something to remind yourself that a child is in the vehicle so they don’t get left behind. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta recommends that you always keep a stuffed animal in the child’s car seat. When the child is safely secured, move the stuffed animal to the front of the car with the driver.
While everyone wants to look good, it’s important to wear the appropriate clothing in the summer. Pick light-colored clothing that breathes and is not too tight. If you think this is not important, take a black piece of cloth and leave it in the hot sun for a few minutes. Than touch it and see how warm it is.
Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and sugary drinks. While they might taste good, both can actually cause your body to lose hydration.
Finally, it seems like a no-brainer, but when the weather is scorching stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home is not air-conditioned, going to the mall, the library or a movie for a few hours might just do the trick.