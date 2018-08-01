DON’T FORGET: Annual Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen to be held this Thursday, Aug. 2

Dairy Queen of Calhoun will again be participating in the annual Miracle Treat Day, to be held this Thursday, Aug. 2. The store is located at 288 Highway 53 in Calhoun
The event is held in conjunction with Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Kenneth Abernathy, owner of the local Dairy Queen, has participated in this event for many years. “Each year, we get to donate a little more to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta,” said Abernathy. “For every Blizzard sold on Thursday, the Calhoun Dairy Queen will donate $1 of that purchase to Children’s Healthcare.”
According to Abernathy, the offer applies to any size Blizzard treat, and the store is taking donations in lieu of Blizzard’s. “If you do not want a Blizzard that day, we do accept monetary donations,” said Abernathy.
The store will also sell cards for Blizzards to be used at a later date.
CMN Hospitals is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children by raising funds for children’s hospitals across North America.
To make it easier to participate, the local Dairy Queen requests that larger orders and business orders be called in ahead of pick up.
This year’s goal, according to Abernathy, is $5,000. The CMN Fundraiser is the only fundraiser the local restaurant participates in each year.
Dairy Queen will be open on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. For more information or to pre-order Blizzards, contact the local Dairy Queen by phone at 706-629-9522.