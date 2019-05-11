Trainer Sue Van Buren will help host the first AKC Fit Dog Walk of the year on May 18 at Advent Health Gordon's outdoor fitness walkway, starting at 9 a.m.
“We are kicking off our new AKC Fit Dog Club," which is free to all dog lovers and their dogs, said Van Buren. "Come join us on Saturday, May 18. Dates of meetings will alternate between Saturdays and Sundays to enable everyone to join in on some 'dog-gone' fun!"
The walks will be held four times a year in various areas to promote health for dogs and owners. Dog owners are asked to track the time they walk their dog. Owners walking their dog for 150 minutes a week for three months will earn AKC’s Fit Dog car magnet.
The walks are required to create an AKC Fit Dog Club. The nationwide program aims to promote healthy lifestyles for both people and their dogs.
The American Heart Association promotes walking fore 150 minutes a week.
"So why not track your own 150 minute weekly dog walks for three months and earn yourself a free AKC Fit Dog car magnet?" said Van Buren.