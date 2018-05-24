Dog obedience classes offered throughout June

Outdoor Dog Obedience Classes will be offered throughout the month of June in Calhoun by Sue Van Buren, who has more than 40 years of dog training experience.
Classes will be held all five Saturdays of June, beginning Saturday, June 2. The classes are held in the morning only due to heat throughout the day. Classes will be held at 700 Jolly Road in Calhoun, off of Highway 41. Cost of the class is $60.
At 8 a.m. each Saturday, a K-9 Kids Class will be held. This is a 60 minute K-9 education and basic obedience class offered to children ages 8 - 18 years. A parent or guardian must be on hand to assist their child as needed.
At 9 a.m. each Saturday, a 45-minute adult class will be held in Basic Obedience, especially for those interested in becoming a Therapy Dog Team.
Only non-aggressive dogs will be allowed to take the classes. The classes will be held in an open-air pavilion. Participants are asked to bring:
Payment of $60
Shot record
Flat buckle collar and 4-6 foot leash
Lots of small treats
Potty bags
Water dish and water
Class size is limited; register A.S.A.P. by calling 770-878-8175.