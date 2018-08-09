Dog Days of Summer at Barnsley Resort

Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Barnsley Resort is filled with adventure for both travelers and their four-legged friends. During the month of August, pups of all sizes are encouraged to join their human companions at the resort-meets-playground to revel in the Dog Days of Summer. With plenty of fido-friendly events leading up to National Dog Day on Aug. 26, guests can celebrate their furry loved ones early on. On Aug. 4, 11 and 25, the resort will host specialty ‘Yappy Hours’ from 3 - 4 p.m. on the terrace of the Inn, where pups can beg for complimentary treats while mom and dad enjoy some light bites and wine from One Wine, which supports pet adoption through sales of its wines.
On Aug. 4 and 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., grab a map and set off on a ‘Mission Im-paw-sible’ scavenger hunt to retrieve special treasures throughout the resort’s 3,000 acres, ending at the refreshing pond so pups can take a dip and cool off.
For an early celebration of National Dog Day, on Saturday Aug. 25, from 9 - 11 a.m., get one last roam of the land with a 5K Muddy Mutt Run along the historic gardens and trails before heading over to watch a dancing dog performance from Georgia’s Dog Gym at 3 p.m. Anytime between 1-5 p.m., make sure to stop by Outpost General Store to snap a pet portrait to take home for the memories!
Those wishing to stay overnight can take up pet-friendly accommodations in select cottages that come outfitted with pet beds, bowls, bottled water and treats. For more information, visit https://www.barnsleyresort.com/event-calendar.