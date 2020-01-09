Game Warden Cpl. Shawn Elmore of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said this week that there are a number of safety concerns related to illegal nighttime hunting after a trio of local individuals were arrested on charges related to trying to spotlight deer from a roadway.
“It’s one of our main violations,” Elmore said.
According to Gordon County jail records, three people were arrested by the DNR as result of an incident that occurred late last Saturday night:
♦ Dawson Lane Smith, 21, of 154 Riverview Drive, Apt. 4, Calhoun, was charged with hunting deer at night, hunting from road and hunting from roadway, all DNR violations.
♦ Paula Doral Smith, 48, of 154 Riverview Drive, Apt. 4, Calhoun, was charged with hunting at night with the aid of a light, hunting from public road and hunting from vehicle, all DNR violations.
♦ James Robert Abernathy, 42, of 750 Towe Chapel Road, Adairsville, was charged with hunting at night with light, hunting from road and hunting from vehicle, all DNR violations.
According to the written DNR report, Abernathy told officers he had been cited on similar charges multiple times before, and both he and Dawson Smith are both convicted felons who are barred from possessing firearms. Reports indicate warrants are being taken out for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for those two people.
Game wardens were working the area of McGill Mountain Road in Southeast Gordon County when they noticed a vehicle moving slowly along the road and two separate lights shining from both sides of the vehicle into surrounding fields. Officers observed the vehicle travel a distance down the road and then turn around as the lights continued to shine onto the fields.
The vehicle was then stopped, and officers found a loaded Mossberg .30-06 in between the driver and passenger seats. All three people in the vehicle were arrested and taken to Gordon County jail.
Per state law, said Elmore, hunting is only permitted from 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset. And while the charges related to illegal hunting are misdemeanors, they carry potentially heavy fines and a two year suspension of hunting privileges.
Besides being illegal, the game warden also spoke about the related dangers of such activity, noting that someone firing a gun at night can’t see what is beyond their target. He said they’ve had incidents in Northwest Georgia where both homes and livestock have been hit by gunfire related to illegal nighttime hunting.
Elmore attributed it to luck that during his 20 years of service that no person in his region inside a home has ever been struck as a result of an errant gunshot, but he noted that it has happened elsewhere.