On Jan. 5, a coyote was sighted in the Amakanata subdivision around 9 p.m. as a local family was driving home. The coyote was crossing Oakes Drive into an open lot and was the size of a Labrador, an observer said.
The Region 1 Department of Natural Resources office was contacted and the staff provided a few suggestions for taking preventative measures regarding coyote activity in the area.
Melissa Cummings, the communications and outreach specialist for the Wildlife Resources Division of the DNR, commented that while coyotes are everywhere, they typically don’t go out of their way to engage with humans. And while they are extremely common, there are no official records of the size of the coyote population in the state.
Cummings said a few ways to stay proactive and prevent coyotes from coming to residential areas include managing yard waste, cleaning grills, putting food up (including pet food), making sure trash is secure, and bringing pets inside at night.
“Coyotes are opportunistic animals and actually serve as rodent control, but they have also been known to take pets,” Cummings said. “The coyote is doing what he was meant to do, it’s just that we’re attached to our own animals and we know the difference.”
She said to try to monitor pets when they’re outside and try to put up fencing for outdoor animals. When asked about the threat coyotes have to humans, Cummings said humans don’t have much to worry about.
According to her records, the state of Georgia has never experienced a coyote attack on a human, and unless the animal has something wrong with them, they are not known to approach humans.
“They will be more scared of you since you’re the bigger one, just don’t approach the coyote or intentionally provoke it,” said Cummings, suggesting humans who encounter an animal to back away.
She also said depending on each county’s firearm laws, coyotes can be taken or hunted at any time since there is no closed hunting season on the animal. In addition, there is a list of permitted wildlife trappers on the DNR’s website who can all be contacted with regards to catching coyotes.
For more information on coyote safety, contact the DNR Wildlife Resources Division at 770-918-6416 or visit their website at georgiawildlife.com.